Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 1.2% After Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 1,475,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,199,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $26,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,312.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,184,343. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RXRX. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,651,000 after buying an additional 13,777,689 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $128,041,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,656 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,506,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,627,000 after buying an additional 4,247,002 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

