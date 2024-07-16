Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 98.44% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 1.5 %

RRR opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Insider Activity at Red Rock Resorts

In other Red Rock Resorts news, Vice President Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,447,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,869,497.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

