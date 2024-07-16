Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.66.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RWT

Redwood Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

RWT stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $943.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brooke Carillo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 29,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.