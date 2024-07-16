Regulus Therapeutics’ (RGLS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 474.71% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 453,784 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,400,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
