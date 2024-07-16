Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Northern Technologies International Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report issued on Friday, July 12th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Northern Technologies International’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTIC

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NTIC opened at $13.17 on Monday. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $124.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 55,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.