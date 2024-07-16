Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.81. 47,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 68,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Reservoir Media from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

The company has a market cap of $507.96 million, a P/E ratio of -781,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 million. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reservoir Media news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 300,000 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,526,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,212,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Rothstein purchased 4,016 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $28,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,908,514.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.00% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSVR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 122,246 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

