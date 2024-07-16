Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Upgraded at Nomura Securities

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nomura Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Resonac Stock Performance
Shares of SHWDY opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Resonac has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $25.71.
Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. Resonac had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resonac will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Resonac
Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Resonac
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Resonac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.