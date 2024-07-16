Resources Connection (RGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resources Connection Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resources Connection currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

