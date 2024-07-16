Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

