Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROIC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

