Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.45.
Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Retail Opportunity Investments
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.