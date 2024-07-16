Reunion Neuroscience (TSE:REUN) Shares Down 2.7%

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (TSE:REUN – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.42. 339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

Reunion Neuroscience Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.42.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Reunion Neuroscience Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions in North America. The company's lead asset includes RE104, a clinical-stage serotonergic psychedelic therapeutic product for antidepressant applications. It is also developing the RE200 series, which comprises molecules that are structurally designed to be similar to classical psychedelics with selective potency at the target serotonin 2A receptor (5HT2A) for potential chronic treatment in various patient populations and indications.

