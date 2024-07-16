Reviewing Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) & Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Tucows’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $18.01 billion 5.51 $3.41 billion $8.96 27.08 Tucows $339.34 million 0.71 -$96.20 million ($9.51) -2.30

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Tucows. Tucows is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 2 7 2 0 2.00 Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Automatic Data Processing and Tucows, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus target price of $255.42, suggesting a potential upside of 5.27%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Tucows.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 19.56% 93.09% 6.69% Tucows -29.91% -490.14% -11.37%

Volatility and Risk

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Tucows shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Tucows on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solution to businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers employee benefits, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration, as well as value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

