Reviewing SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPI Energy and Monolithic Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $177.52 million 0.07 -$33.42 million ($0.88) -0.48 Monolithic Power Systems $1.82 billion 23.28 $427.37 million $8.39 103.80

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy. SPI Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A Monolithic Power Systems 22.44% 21.01% 17.47%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares SPI Energy and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SPI Energy has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SPI Energy and Monolithic Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Monolithic Power Systems 0 1 8 0 2.89

Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus target price of $806.13, indicating a potential downside of 7.44%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of SPI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of SPI Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats SPI Energy on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPI Energy



SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About Monolithic Power Systems



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications. It offers lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in computers and notebooks, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, value-added resellers, directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and other end customers. It serves China, Taiwan, South Korea, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

