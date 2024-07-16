Reviewing The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) and Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL)

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) and Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Alpha Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $13.48 million 1.36 -$28.56 million ($1.51) -0.67 Alpha Technology Group $1.11 million 38.38 -$890,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Alpha Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Glimpse Group.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Glimpse Group and Alpha Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpha Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Glimpse Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.87, suggesting a potential upside of 778.22%. Given The Glimpse Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than Alpha Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Alpha Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group -216.98% -154.35% -95.08% Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal; XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems. It serves customers from various industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale and distribution, social services, etc. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

