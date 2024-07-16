Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $30.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

REYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 510.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

