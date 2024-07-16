Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Short Interest Down 16.3% in June

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 11,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $52.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,264.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

