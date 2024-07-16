Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.71.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Stock Up 0.4 %

RHI stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.79. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 66,049 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.