Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.09.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $559.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $472.18 and a twelve month high of $569.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.84.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

