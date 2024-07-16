Roth Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDE. Roth Mkm began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.73.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

CDE stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coeur Mining news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.9% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $41,587,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Further Reading

