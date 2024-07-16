Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $167.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $167.92.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.