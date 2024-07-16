RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $98.33 Average PT from Brokerages

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.33.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Transactions at RTX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in RTX by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in RTX by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in RTX by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in RTX by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.3 %

RTX opened at $101.62 on Friday. RTX has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.06. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.