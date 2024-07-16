Rumble Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 14,057 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average volume of 8,259 call options.

In related news, Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $239,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,208,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,180,978.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 247,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rumble during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rumble during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rumble during the first quarter worth about $1,584,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Rumble during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rumble during the first quarter worth about $256,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUM opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.77. Rumble has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 161.62%. The business had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rumble will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

