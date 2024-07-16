RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at RxSight

In other RxSight news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $734,393.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,250 in the last 90 days. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 727.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11. RxSight has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RxSight will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on RxSight from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

