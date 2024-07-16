SB Financial Group (SBFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SB Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.73. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
