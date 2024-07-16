Scholastic (SCHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SCHL stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other news, EVP Iole Lucchese sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $13,404,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 579,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,410,566.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

