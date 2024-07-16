Seagate Technology (STX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 guidance at $0.50-0.90 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STX stock opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average is $91.75. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $108.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STX. Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

