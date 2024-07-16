Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Sunday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

Citigroup stock opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Citigroup by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

