Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $268.41 on Monday. Visa has a 1-year low of $227.68 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $490.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

