Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PotlatchDeltic Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report released on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for PotlatchDeltic’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $39.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 315.80%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

