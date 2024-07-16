Sei Investments Co. Acquires 10,756 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $28,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 574.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $498.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.61.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $395.16 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $389.91 and a 200 day moving average of $455.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

