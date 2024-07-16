Sei Investments Co. Acquires 12,958 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.66% of HealthEquity worth $46,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 83.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $88.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,511 shares of company stock worth $3,519,346. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

