Sei Investments Co. Acquires 25,977 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $51,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

BDX opened at $226.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

