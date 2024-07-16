Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $22,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 47,784 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 77,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International stock opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $77.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EIX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

About Edison International



Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

