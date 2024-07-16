Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $44,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,961,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $397.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.01 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

