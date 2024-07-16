Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,082.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $715.54 and a 1-year high of $1,106.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,016.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $967.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,038.77.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

