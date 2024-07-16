Sei Investments Co. Buys 10,456 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $28,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,327,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 915,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after acquiring an additional 234,836 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Freshpet by 3,434.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 226,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 219,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,845,000.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.71.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $128.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.26 and a beta of 1.36. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $136.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

