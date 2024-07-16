Sei Investments Co. Buys 15,813 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $26,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.