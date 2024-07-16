Sei Investments Co. Buys 167,567 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,127,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,567 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.33% of KeyCorp worth $49,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 251,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 20.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 182,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,097 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEY

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.