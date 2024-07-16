Sei Investments Co. Buys 32,942 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $29,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,281,000 after acquiring an additional 149,159 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,758,000 after acquiring an additional 343,175 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,116,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,307,000 after acquiring an additional 467,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,653,000 after acquiring an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on A. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

A opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.30 and its 200-day moving average is $137.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

