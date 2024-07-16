Sei Investments Co. Buys 556 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Align Technology worth $43,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

ALGN stock opened at $240.27 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.28.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

