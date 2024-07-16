Sei Investments Co. Buys 60,589 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 866,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,589 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $23,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PPL alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 77,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. PPL’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.