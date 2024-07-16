Sei Investments Co. Buys 6,779 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,776 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $30,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 36,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $168.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $180.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.11.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $9.4084 dividend. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

