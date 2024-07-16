Sei Investments Co. Buys 9,883 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $47,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.37%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

