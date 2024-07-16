Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,785 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 169,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Tapestry worth $24,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Tapestry by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,141,621 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 183,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $907,190,000 after purchasing an additional 173,111 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

