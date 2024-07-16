Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of EMCOR Group worth $44,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.3 %

EMCOR Group stock opened at $381.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.05 and a 12 month high of $401.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.73.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

