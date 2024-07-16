Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,843 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $26,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $9,399,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 854.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ONTO opened at $230.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.97. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.93 and a twelve month high of $238.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

