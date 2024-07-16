Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $24,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 62.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Waste Connections by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,995 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $180.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $181.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

