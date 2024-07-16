Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,431 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $29,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $145,583,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,809,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,981,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 976,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after buying an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

