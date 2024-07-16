Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,123,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,982 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $45,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 21.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 53.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 650,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 226,003 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 44.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,573,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,487 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 16.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 382,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 10.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 334,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE KVUE opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

