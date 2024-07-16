Sei Investments Co. Has $22.58 Million Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,314 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.31% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $22,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,185,000 after buying an additional 6,043,282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 144,359.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,329,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,216,000 after buying an additional 18,316,381 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,870,000 after buying an additional 5,873,823 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,312,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,020 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,836,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,175 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $13.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCCS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $663,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,463,436.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $663,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,463,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,834,732 shares of company stock valued at $772,476,647. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.