Sei Investments Co. Has $22.58 Million Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,314 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.31% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $22,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,185,000 after buying an additional 6,043,282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 144,359.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,329,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,216,000 after buying an additional 18,316,381 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,870,000 after buying an additional 5,873,823 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,312,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,020 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,836,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,175 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CCCS stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $13.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $663,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,463,436.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $663,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,463,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,834,732 shares of company stock valued at $772,476,647. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.
